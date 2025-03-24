National Basketball Association What To Bet Today: Jimmy Butler's return to Miami Published Mar. 25, 2025 3:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sports are an everyday thing — meaning there is always an opportunity to throw down a few bucks.

Currently, we're in the midst of the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments, with the NBA and NHL playoffs approaching, and the new MLB season set to begin.

Like we said, a lot of wagering options.

With that, each weekday, FOX Sports will discuss a few big games and matches on tap, and the individual performances to potentially keep an eye on.

Here's what to bet for March 25, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA: Golden State @ Miami

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT/Max

GSW -6, ML: GSW -205, O/U 216.5

What to know: Jimmy Butler makes his return to Miami after his relationship with Pat Riley and the Heat turned contentious. Since joining Golden State, the Warriors are 16-3 in games in which Butler has played. On the other side of the equation, since the Feb. 7 trade, the Heat are 5-17.

The odds: Butler's Over/Under point total is set at 21.5.

NHL: Washington @ Winnipeg

8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

WPG -1.5, ML: WPG -148, O/U 5.5

What to know: Alex Ovechkin has 888 career regular-season goals, meaning he is just six away from tying Wayne Gretzky's all-time regular-season record, and seven away from breaking it. The Capitals and Jets also have the two best records in the league. The two teams have faced off once this season, with the Jets winning 5-4 in overtime on Feb. 1. Ovi had one goal in that game.

The odds: Winnipeg is the -142 favorite, and Washington is the +120 underdog. Ovechkin is a -120 favorite to break Gretzky's record this season.

WTA: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs. (9) Qinwen Zheng

7 p.m. ET

ML: Sabalenka -330

What to know: Sabalenka is the top women's tennis player in the world, but after winning the Brisbane International, she lost in the final of the Australian Open and BNP Paribas Open. In short, she's due for another big title, which she could grab at the Miami Open. Sabalenka and Zheng — the gold medal winner at the 2024 Paris Olympics — have faced off five times, with Sabalenka sitting at 5-0. In those five matches, she's only lost one set to Zheng.

The odds: Zheng is the +260 underdog. Sabalenka and Iga Świątek have the shortest odds to win the tournament at +130.

