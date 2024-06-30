National Basketball Association Warriors reportedly waiving 12-time All-Star Chris Paul Published Jun. 30, 2024 5:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Golden State Warriors are waiving 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, according to a report from Bleacher Report on Sunday.

The Warriors acquired Paul from the Washington Wizards in July 2023 for a package headlined by Jordan Poole. Paul made 58 appearances for the Warriors last season, including 18 starts, and averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Paul is owed $30 million for the 2024-25 campaign. He's now an unrestricted free agent.

NBA free agency starts at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

