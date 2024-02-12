National Basketball Association Victor Wembanyama becomes first rookie since David Robinson to record triple-double with blocks Published Feb. 12, 2024 10:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Victor Wembanyama has his second triple-double — and his first with blocks.

The San Antonio rookie blocked a shot by Toronto's Gradey Dick with 6:32 left in the fourth quarter on Monday night, giving him the NBA's first triple-double with blocked shots as one of the categories in more than three years.

To that point, Wembanyama had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as well — all in just 29 minutes. He entered Monday as the NBA's leader in blocked shots this season.

It was the first triple-double with blocks since Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks for Atlanta against Minnesota on Jan. 22, 2021. That had also been the last time anyone in the NBA blocked 10 shots in a game.

Hakeem Olajuwon has the most such triple-doubles — with blocks — since the stat started being officially recorded in the NBA. He did it 11 times, one more than Dikembe Mutombo and two more than Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson.

Robinson had nine such triple-doubles — one of them being a quadruple-double. The only other Spurs player to have a triple-double with blocks was Artis Gilmore, his lone one coming in the 1984-85 season.

Wembanyama was the No. 1 pick in last year's NBA draft. He will go to his first All-Star weekend later this week in Indianapolis, set to participate in the Rising Stars game on Friday night and the Skills Competition on Saturday night.

The other triple-double for Wembanyama this season was Jan. 10 against Detroit. He had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists - but no blocks that night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

