Indiana Pacers 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents

Updated Jun. 25, 2025 12:00 p.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Draft is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Indiana Pacers:

How many picks do the Indiana Pacers have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Indiana Pacers have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Indiana Pacers Draft Picks

  • Round 2, Pick 54

Pacers Notable Free Agents

The Pacers have seven players that could enter free agency. Here are the most notable players and their status below:

Myles Turner (Unrestricted)

The Pacers have made it clear they want to retain Turner, including head coach Rick Carlisle saying so publicly. That’s even more likely now that Indiana reached the NBA Finals. Turner, the longest-tenured Pacer since being drafted in 2015, averaged 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in the regular season. He posted slightly lower numbers in the playoffs but remains a key piece. It’s hard to see him leaving Indiana after such a successful year, but in the NBA, nothing is certain.

