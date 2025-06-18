National Basketball Association
Boston Celtics 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week
Published Jun. 23, 2025 2:44 p.m. ET
The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Boston Celtics as well as who they might select below:
How many picks do the Boston Celtics have in the 2025 NBA Draft?
The Boston Celtics have two draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
2025 Boston Celtics Draft Picks
- Round 1, Pick 28
- Round 2, Pick 32 (acquired from WAS)
Who will the Boston Celtics select in the NBA Draft?
In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Boston Celtics select Joan Beringer in the first round.
Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Boston selecting Ryan Kalkbrenner. Here's McIntyre:
Ryan Kalkbrenner (C, Creighton)
"Do they trade this pick to rent a scorer with Jayson Tatum out? Do they draft a big with all the Porzingis uncertainty and with Al Horford likely leaving in free agency? I like Kalkbrenner more than most folks."
For more, check out the complete mock draft.
