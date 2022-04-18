Tracy McGrady stops by 'Club Shay Shay,' picks MVP winner

National Basketball Association
The only thing better than one Hall of Fame athlete on "Club Shay Shay" is two.

On Monday, seven-time NBA All-Star and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady stopped by the club to break bread with Shannon Sharpe in a conversation between two of the very best to player their respective sports.

McGrady averaged at least 24 points per game for seven consecutive seasons from 2000-2007, so he knows a thing or two about scoring in the NBA.

So it was only right that he was asked who's the best one-on-one player in the NBA currentlly, and his answer should come as no surprise.

"I would have to say KD," McGrady said. "I don't think anybody can mess with KD in one-on-one. Seven-foot, can shoot, can handle. He's so lethal offensively."

But while Kevin Durant is clearly one of the most talented scorers the NBA has ever seen, he is not one of the front-runners for MVP honors this season. That race is between Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When placed on the spot, McGrady had to make a tough decision for who he believed the winner should be, ultimately picking Jokić.

"I gotta go with Joker. He's something special, man. The man can't jump over a dollar bill but man, the passing, the rebounding that he brings to that team," McGrady said.

Jokić already has one MVP trophy to his name and he's poised to add another, but when it comes to the future of the NBA, McGrady sees the face as somebody else.

"If LaMelo Ball can get to La La Land — because I think he's built for that — he has that personality, that moxie. He's built for that. I think he can be that face."

