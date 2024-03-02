Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes out indefinitely with broken middle finger
Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes will be sidelined indefinitely after he broke the middle finger on his left hand during the first half of Friday night's loss to Golden State.
Barnes won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2022. A first-time All-Star this season, the 6-foot-7 forward came into Friday's game averaging career highs of 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Barnes was subbed out with just under two minutes to play in the second quarter and went to the locker room for treatment. Kelly Olynyk started the third period in Barnes' place.
"Obviously when you lose an All-Star player in the game, that definitely changes a lot of things," Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic said. "We tried with different lineups, different players tonight, gave multiple players opportunities there."
Barnes finished with 10 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes, ending a career-best streak of five consecutive double-doubles.
The Raptors (22-38), who have lost two straight, continue a four-game homestand when they host Charlotte on Sunday night.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
