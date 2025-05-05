National Basketball Association
Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Published May. 5, 2025 9:09 a.m. ET
The second round of the NBA Playoffs features a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 1?
The Timberwolves and Warriors will face off on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Minneapolis. Tip off time will be at 9:30 p.m., and the game will be aired on TNT.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Timberwolves vs. Warriors playoff series:
(6) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 at Minnesota - 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 2: Thursday, May 8 at Minnesota - 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Saturday, May 10 at Golden State - 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Game 4: Monday, May 12 at Golden State - 10 p.m. ET (TBA)
- Game 5*: Wednesday, May 14 at Minnesota - TBA (TNT)
- Game 6*: Sunday, May 18 at Golden State - TBA
- Game 7*: Tuesday, May 20 at Minnesota - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
* if necessary
How many times have the Warriors played the Timberwolves?
The Minnesota Timberwolves have played the Golden State Warriors a total of 4 times in the regular season. The Warriors won the season series 3-1.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 12/6: Timberwolves 107, Warriors 90
- 12/8: Warriors 114, Timberwolves 106
- 12/21: Warriors 113, Timberwolves 103
- 1/15: Warriors 116, Timberwolves 115
