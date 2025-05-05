National Basketball Association
Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Published May. 5, 2025 9:09 a.m. ET

The second round of the NBA Playoffs features a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 1?

The Timberwolves and Warriors will face off on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Minneapolis. Tip off time will be at 9:30 p.m., and the game will be aired on TNT.

Did people underestimate the Timberwolves? | First Things First

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Timberwolves vs. Warriors playoff series:

(6) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

* if necessary

How many times have the Warriors played the Timberwolves?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have played the Golden State Warriors a total of 4 times in the regular season. The Warriors won the season series 3-1.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors History (2024-25 Regular Season)

