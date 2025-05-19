National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Published May. 19, 2025 10:32 a.m. ET
The NBA Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs features a matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1?
The Timberwolves and Thunder will face off on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Oklahoma City. Tip off time will be at 8:30 p.m. ET with coverage on ESPN.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Timberwolves-Thunder playoff series:
(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game 1: Tuesday, May 20 at Oklahoma City - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 2: Thursday, May 22 at Oklahoma City - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 3: Saturday, May 24 at Minnesota - 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Game 4: Monday, May 26 at Minnesota - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 at Oklahoma City - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 6*: Friday, May 30 at Minnesota - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 at Oklahoma City - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
*if necessary
The Minnesota Timberwolves have played the Oklahoma City Thunder a total of 4 times in the regular season. The season series was tied 2-2.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 12/31: Thunder 113, Timberwolves 105
- 2/13: Timberwolves 116, Thunder 101
- 2/23: Thunder 130, Timberwolves 123
- 2/24: Timberwolves 131, Thunder 128
