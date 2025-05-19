National Basketball Association Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch Published May. 19, 2025 10:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs features a matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1?

The Timberwolves and Thunder will face off on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Oklahoma City. Tip off time will be at 8:30 p.m. ET with coverage on ESPN.

Are the Timberwolves built to win the NBA Finals?

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Timberwolves-Thunder playoff series:

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves

*if necessary

The Minnesota Timberwolves have played the Oklahoma City Thunder a total of 4 times in the regular season. The season series was tied 2-2.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder History (2024-25 Regular Season)

