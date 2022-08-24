National Basketball Association Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren suffers foot injury 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is now facing an early obstacle in his professional career.

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren has potentially torn ligaments in his foot, The Athletic reported on Wednesday. The report states that he's seeking further opinions on the injury.

Holmgren's injury apparently occurred at the CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle last weekend, where the court was purportedly slippery and forced the event to be stopped.

The injury is believed to have happened while Holmgren was defending LeBron James on a fastbreak.

The seven-footer has faced criticism due to his frame, as he stands at a thin 195 pounds. However, he was still one of the best big men in college basketball on both ends of the floor last season at Gonzaga, averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7/39.0/71.7 in what was his lone season at the collegiate level.

He was one of Oklahoma City's three first-round draft selections this year (Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams). Holmgren played for the Thunder in the NBA Summer League and was previously partaking in other Pro-Am events.

This is a developing story.

