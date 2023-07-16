National Basketball Association
Stephen Curry closes with eagle, wins American Century Championship golf tournament
National Basketball Association

Stephen Curry closes with eagle, wins American Century Championship golf tournament

Published Jul. 16, 2023 10:03 p.m. ET

Stephen Curry made an 18-foot putt for eagle on the final hole to win the American Century Championship on Sunday, his first title in the celebrity tournament.

Curry, the Golden State Warriors star who made a hole-in-one on Saturday, topped it with his closing eagle on the par-5 18th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of Lake Tahoe. After the putt dropped, he tossed his hat into the air and ran into the arms of his wife, Ayesha.

"I don’t do this for a living, so it’s something you dream about," Curry said. "I’ve been playing in this tournament for almost a decade and now I’ve got some hardware to show for it. It’s pretty special."

The eagle was good for six points under a version of the modified Stableford scoring system. Players receive three points for a birdie, one point for a par and minus-2 points for a double bogey or worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry finished with 75 points, two ahead of runner-up Mardy Fish, a former pro tennis player who won this event in 2020. Fish was three points ahead of Curry entering the 18th but made par.

Curry went viral for the second time this weekend following his ace on the 152-yard, par-3 seventh hole.

"I was hitting the ball pretty solid, so felt I would have a chance," Curry said. "On the putt, I was surprisingly calm. The last five feet felt like slow motion."

Fish pulled even with Curry with birdies on three of the first six holes. He moved into the lead when Curry bogeyed the 11th, 12th and 14th.

Under conventional scoring, Curry shot 72 on Sunday. Fish had the best round of the day, a 3-under 69.

Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars was third with 66 points, former major league pitcher Mark Mulder was fourth and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fifth, one spot ahead of LPGA Tour great Annika Sorenstam.

Former pitcher Derek Lowe was seventh and defending champion Tony Romo finished eighth.

Curry is the first Black winner of the tournament in its 34-year history. He becomes the fifth active athlete to win and the first since then-Tennessee Titans kicker Al del Greco in 2000. His first-place prize of $125,000 will be donated to charity because Curry is an amateur golfer.

Charles Barkley finished 81st in the 93-player field.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Santiago Giménez earns Mexico record 9th Gold Cup title with clutch goal

Santiago Giménez earns Mexico record 9th Gold Cup title with clutch goal

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes