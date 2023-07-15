Stephen Curry Steph Curry drains hole-in-one at American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Published Jul. 15, 2023 8:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Stephen Curry, renowned for his extraordinary shots on the basketball court, put his golf skills on full display Saturday, cashing in for a stunning hole-in-one during the 2023 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Nevada.

The Golden State Warriors star, who continues to lead the 54-hole tournament heading into Sunday, drained his tee shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, which elicited a reaction from Curry akin to winning the NBA Finals.

As the ball gracefully found its way into the cup, Curry's elation was one for the books. He swiftly sprinted down the fairway — reminiscent of a fast break on the basketball court — and gleefully raised his right fist in the air.

It was the first hole-in-one on the course's seventh hole in the tournament's 33-year history.

"That was my second one (hole-in-one) ever," Curry told NBC during Saturday's round. "To do it on this hole is unbelievable. Wow. … I’ll be out of breath for the rest of the day, for good reason though."

Curry's success at Edgewood Tahoe extended beyond this remarkable ace, however. The 35-year-old showcased his golfing prowess Friday by securing the tournament's first lead with an impressive 27 points. The tournament uses a modified Stableford scoring system that awards point(s) for par (1), birdie (3) and eagle (6), while deducting points (2) for double bogey or worse.

Curry's exploits on the golf course highlight his exceptional talent beyond the realm of basketball, and his surprisingly superior performance and infectious enthusiasm have left fans eagerly anticipating more memorable moments from him on the green this weekend.

He'll look to secure the win in the third and final round Sunday, but he's up against some tough competition. This year's star-studded field includes defending champion Tony Romo, Hall of Famer John Elway, Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the NHL’s Joe Pavelski and Alex Killorn, NBA icon Charles Barkley, Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, FOX Sports college football analyst Reggie Bush and NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen — to name a few.

Still, Curry has quite the support system behind him. Exhibit A:

"I’m still coming down from the adrenaline rush," Curry said after the round was over Saturday.

"That was nuts."

