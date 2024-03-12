National Basketball Association
Stephen Curry cleared to resume on-court work as he recovers from right ankle sprain
Published Mar. 12, 2024 5:43 p.m. ET

Stephen Curry was cleared Tuesday to resume on-court activity as he recovers from his latest right ankle sprain, and if all goes well could rejoin the Golden State Warriors for practice Friday in Los Angeles.

The team provided an update on Curry's health after he was reevaluated Tuesday and determined to be making "good progress." He is scheduled to be examined again after the Friday workout. He will train in the Bay Area until then, missing Wednesday's game at Dallas. The Warriors play at the Lakers on Saturday night.

An MRI on Curry's ankle last week revealed no structural damage.

The two-time MVP was hurt late in the fourth quarter of last Thursday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. Curry rolled the ankle driving to the basket, then limped off and headed to the locker room.

Curry missed his fourth and fifth games of the season Saturday and Monday, both against San Antonio. Since the 2014-15 season, the Warriors are 65-105 in the regular season without the 10-time All-Star.

Curry, who turns 36 on Thursday, has hurt the same ankle several times previously during his 15-year career.

The Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference with 18 games remaining.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

