National Basketball Association Steph Curry reportedly reached out to Durant about reuniting 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The idea that Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry could reunite in Golden State appears to be gaining momentum.

On Wednesday, we outlined the possibility of the stars teaming up again, following a report that Warriors players were open to the idea.

On Thursday, Ric Bucher presented a new twist, reporting that Curry had actually reached out to Durant to broach the idea.

"I was in Las Vegas last week for Summer League, and someone from KD's camp told me that Steph Curry was among the stars around the league who had reached out to KD to find out exactly what he was thinking," Bucher said on "First Things First." "The point being made that Steph was not opposed to KD, in spite of the way things ended, to KD coming back to the Warriors."

Steph reportedly reached out to KD about possible reunion NBA analyst Ric Bucher joins "First Things First" to report that Steph Curry has reached out to KD several times, "eager to improve his chances of winning a fifth championship and surpassing LeBron James."

Bucher went on to explain the motivation for Curry to seek out Durant.

"Steph's focus is purely on winning a fifth ring, and one of the motivations in winning a fifth ring is because it would give him one more than LeBron James," Bucher said. "Steph hasn't forgotten that four or five years ago, LeBron, Russell Westbrook and KD were among those that didn't really invite him to be at the table, their lunch table, if you will.

"So there is a spirited rivalry there, and he would love to wind up with more rings, potentially, than LeBron."

Curry wanting more rings than LeBron is understandable, as is the idea that he thinks Durant can help him get there. Completing a trade, though, is another challenge altogether. The Warriors are one of few teams, however, possessing a surplus of young assets that could entice Brooklyn.

"There's a lot of hoops to jump through [to make a deal happen]," Bucher said, "but the point being made is, Steph is looking for, ‘what's going to make me better? What's going to make us better?' There's no concern about the way things ended. There's no conflict with KD as far as Steph is concerned. He's just looking for the best way possible to potentially win a fifth championship."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.