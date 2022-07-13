National Basketball Association Is a Stephen Curry-Kevin Durant reunion actually possible? 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Recently, reports have suggested that Golden State's players would be open to the idea of bringing Kevin Durant back into the fold.

And while "The Athletic" has reported that is an unlikely scenario — "Nothing about the last three years suggests the Warriors would be willing to pay the price for a KD return" — you have to wonder if Warriors star Stephen Curry could make it happen if he wanted to.

Steph Curry not shutting down possible KD reunion Brian Windhorst is reporting that Steph Curry isn't shutting down the idea of KD returning to Golden State. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss.

Shannon Sharpe could see the thought becoming reality, and he explained why on "Undisputed."

"Steph Curry is about winning," Sharpe said. "He welcomed it once. At the height of his powers … 2017 he welcomed Kevin Durant with open arms. … No problem whatsoever."

On top of this, Sharpe explained that Curry, coming off another championship and an NBA Finals MVP award, would not have any worries about his legacy being impacted or overshadowed by Durant. His legacy is more secure than ever.

"There is nothing Kevin Durant can do — he could help them win the next three titles, and in Golden State, Steph Curry is gonna be bigger than KD," Sharped said.

"Steph could be nasty and say ‘scram.’ But no, that's not who he is," Sharpe continued. "Steph's got a good heart. He's a big-hearted man. ‘Come on, I’ll take ya back in.' That's how Steph is. He's a good man."

The problem though, according to Skip Bayless, is that Durant doesn't actually want to play in Golden State.

"Kevin Durant's [trade] wish list went: No. 1 Phoenix, No. 2 Miami, No. 3 nobody. It was just one and two. Golden State wasn't three or four or five …" he said. "… Kevin Durant does not want to play again in Golden State because he is sick and tired of Steph's stature. He's just sick and tired of it because he cannot overcome that stature."

"He's a taller man, but he's not the bigger man," Sharpe added. "Steph looms large."

