Steph Curry making 'good progress', will be re-evaluated by Warriors next week
7 hours ago

Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his rehab from a knee injury and will be re-evaluated in one week, the Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday.

Curry's left knee collided with a Dallas Mavericks player during Golden State's Feb. 4 win over Dallas, and the team later said that the superstar point guard had partial tears in his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane. He missed the Warriors' last five games and was unable to participate in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game due to the injury.

Curry also missed 11 games due to a shoulder injury in late December and early January due to a shoulder injury. His injuries have added to Golden State's struggles, as the team currently sits ninth in the Western Conference at 29-29 one season after the Warriors' fourth NBA championship with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Curry himself, however, has continued cementing his place in the upper echelon of NBA legends when healthy this season. The two-time MVP is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game across 38 games played in 2022-23. Curry, the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc and 49.5 percent overall this season.

Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry
