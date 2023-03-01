National Basketball Association Steph Curry could return from leg injury next week Published Mar. 1, 2023 6:35 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Help — major help — might be on the way for the Golden State Warriors.

There's optimism that star point guard Steph Curry will return during the team's three-game road trip next week, ESPN reported Wednesday. Their road trip begins Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers and concludes on March 9 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Curry suffered partial tears to a pair of ligaments in his lower left leg on Feb. 4. He was recently re-evaluated, and the team announced he was making good progress. Curry has increased his practice workload and is now taking part in scrimmages, and his next steps will be determined base on how his injured leg responds, the team added.

Curry suffered the injury in the second half of the Warriors' win over the Dallas Mavericks, forcing him to miss the last nine games. Golden State hasn't fared too poorly without Curry, going 5-4 since he has been sidelined.

As a result, the Warriors have improved their standing in the Western Conference, sitting fifth in the conference at 32-30.

However, there's not much breathing room in the middle of the Western Conference standings. There are only 4.5 games separating the fourth seed and the 13th seed in the conference. Golden State has the eighth-toughest remaining schedule in the league entering Wednesday.

