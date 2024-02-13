National Basketball Association Should a team draft Bronny for a chance to sign LeBron James in 2024? Published Feb. 13, 2024 9:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LeBron James has been outspoken about his desire to play in the NBA with his son Bronny for years.

Bronny, who's averaging 5.8 points per game off the bench for the USC Trojans, is eligible to declare for the NBA Draft this summer, and his decision could have a significant impact on his dad's free agency decision.

LeBron has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, but there is speculation that he could decline it to enter unrestricted free agency and sign with a new team — potentially the team that drafts or signs his young son as an undrafted free agent.

"I know of at least two teams on the NBA map that believe LeBron James would consider signing with them at far less than $51.4 million if Bronny James is on that roster," NBA insider Marc Stein reported on his Substack Monday. "And there might be more teams."

Stein's report didn't surprise "Undisputed's" Keyshawn Johnson, who said that LeBron suiting up alongside his son next year was all but guaranteed.

"It's already a done deal," Johnson said Tuesday on the show. "If the Lakers don't draft Bronny, LeBron is deucing. I can guarantee you that, and you can have my right arm, and I'll bring a chainsaw in for you and somebody else to gore it off.

"The reason I say it's a done deal: It's a Klutch deal, baby. All day long. If you want to have an opportunity to sign [a Klutch free agent] in free agency, or acquire them via trade … we need you to make sure that lil Bronny is taken care of.

"I'm not saying you gotta take him top pick in the draft, and I'm not saying you gotta take him with the last pick in the draft," Johnson continued. "But my right arm will be gone if he is not drafted by one of these NBA teams, and his father is not on there with him. I can guarantee you that."

Bronny James have the talent to make it in the NBA? | All Facts No Brakes

Richard Sherman though, argued that Bronny wasn't ready for the draft, and that his dad's greatness is unlikely to sway an NBA team either way.

"If he declares for the draft this year, I would think that's a mistake, because he shouldn't be drafted. How many players on a [college team] under .500 that aren't even starters on that team have been drafted in the last 100 years? It's zero. … His best decision would be to stay at USC. …

"It would make sense for LeBron, cause then he wouldn't have to decline the $51 million."

LeBron has until June 29 to exercise the player option in his contract, which is just two days after the NBA Draft. Could Bronny's path determine his father's next steps?

