National Basketball Association
Police 'unable to corroborate criminal activity' in Josh Giddey investigation
National Basketball Association

Police 'unable to corroborate criminal activity' in Josh Giddey investigation

Published Jan. 17, 2024 10:41 p.m. ET

The Newport Beach, California, Police Department said Wednesday that it was 'unable to corroborate any criminal activity" in its investigation into an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl.

The department said in a news release that it has completed "a thorough and exhaustive examination."

In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said in November a girl who is seen with the Australian in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. Giddey turned 21 in October.

The NBA also started an investigation, but Commissioner Adam Silver said last month that the league's probe would take a backseat to the criminal investigation. The league did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giddey also has not commented on the issue, and the Thunder did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Giddey has played throughout the investigations. He largely has been cheered at home and jeered throughout road games. He is averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for an Oklahoma City team that is off to a 27-13 start, second-best in the Western Conference.

Giddey was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft and was named to the All-Rookie second team during the 2021-2022 season. Last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the World Cup this past summer, he averaged a team-high 19.4 points for an Australia team that went 3-2.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA All-Star Voting: Results, leaders, rosters, how to vote

2024 NBA All-Star Voting: Results, leaders, rosters, how to vote

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes