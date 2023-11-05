National Basketball Association
Pelicans' CJ McCollum diagnosed with partially collapsed lung
Updated Nov. 5, 2023 7:09 p.m. ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum was diagnosed Sunday with a partially collapsed lung.

The announcement came after McCollum scored 13 points in 33 minutes on the court in a 123-105 loss to Atlanta on Saturday night.

The Pelicans play next Monday night in Denver, and it is unclear how much time McCollum might be sidelined.

"Additional examination will be performed in the next 48 hours to determine the progress of healing," a statement by the Pelicans said Sunday afternoon. "More information will be provided following examination."

The club described the injury as a "small pneumothorax" in McCollum's right lung.

McCollum, 32, has averaged 21.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in six games this season.

McCollum is in his 11th NBA season out of Lehigh and in his third season with New Orleans after spending his first eight-plus seasons with Portland.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

