National Basketball Association Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton pulls up to 2024 NBA All-Star Tip-Off in IndyCar Published Feb. 15, 2024 8:23 p.m. ET

Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton rolled up to the 2024 NBA All-Star Tip-Off Party in style — from the inside of an IndyCar.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers, is the site of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Of course, on the IndyCar front, Indianapolis Motor Speedway — the site of the renowned Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Brickyard 400 — is located roughly 20 minutes from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Haliburton will be all over the place for this weekend's festivities. For starters, he'll be part of "TEAM PACERS" with teammates Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner in the Kia Skills Challenge. Later in the night, Haliburton will be one of eight participants in the 3-point contest.

Rounding out the weekend, Haliburton will play in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game for the Eastern Conference. This is his second consecutive All-Star nod.

Haliburton is putting together an exceptional season for the Pacers, averaging a career-high 21.8 points, NBA-best 11.7 assists and one steal per game while shooting 49.2/40.0/85.3. This is Haliburton's second full season with the Pacers after spending the first season-and-a-half of his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings, who traded him to Indiana in 2022.

The Pacers are among the breakout teams of the 2023-24 NBA season, as they're the sixth seed in the East (31-25) and acquired two-time All-NBA big man Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors last month.

Haliburton, 23, begins a five-year, $260 million deal with the Pacers next season.

