National Basketball Association 'Our Captain': Knicks, NBA world react to death of Willis Reed Updated Mar. 21, 2023 5:54 p.m. EDT

Willis Reed, the star and captain of the New York Knicks teams that won the NBA Finals in 1970 and 1973, died Wednesday at age 80. Reed's life was celebrated by both those who knew him personally and those who were inspired by him.

[Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ two title teams, dies at 80]

Reed's most iconic moment came when, while nursing multiple severe leg injuries, he took the court for Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, shocking the Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden and inspiring his teammates to a championship-clinching victory.

"You exemplify the very best that the human spirit can offer," sportscaster Howard Cosell told Reed after the game.

Knicks: ‘As we mourn, we will always strive to uphold the standards he left behind’

Adam Silver: ‘The ultimate team player and consummate leader’

The moment that made him a legend

‘A New York icon’

