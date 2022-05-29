National Basketball Association Odds: How to bet NBA Finals, lines, pick 14 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will battle in the NBA Finals for pro basketball's ultimate trophy.

The NBA Finals will begin Thursday night in San Francisco.

FOX Bet trading operations specialist Martin Pascual cited three key areas in the NBA Finals:

– Rest/fatigue. Boston survived consecutive Eastern Conference series that went seven games. Golden State last played on May 26.

– The Warriors are 9-0 at Chase Center this postseason.

– Golden State has a guard who is a two-time league MVP and is seeking his fourth NBA title.

"I will go with the team who has done it before and who is more rested," Pascual said. "Another huge factor is home-court advantage as Golden State has not lost in Chase Center in the playoffs this year.

"This is also the year Steph Curry finally gets his Finals MVP."

PICK: Warriors (-154 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $16.49) to beat Celtics in six games

The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years. Golden State is seeking its seventh NBA title and fourth since drafting Curry in 2009 (who was picked after Hasheem Thabeet, Tyreke Evans and Jonny Flynn).

The Celtics are playing for the NBA crown for the 22nd time, and Boston is seeking its 18th NBA title, which would break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in history.

Boston rallied from a 23-24 start of the season to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years.

ODDS TO WIN NBA TITLE

Warriors -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49) | Celtics +130 (bet $10 to win $23)

UPCOMING GAME

Celtics @ Warriors (9 p.m. ET Thursday, ABC; series opener)

Point spread: Warriors -4 (Warriors favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Celtics cover)

Moneyline: Warriors -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Heat +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 211.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES SCHEDULE (all games on ABC)

Game 1: Celtics @ Warriors, 9 p.m. ET Monday

Game 2: Celtics @ Warriors, 8 p.m. ET June 5

Game 3: Warriors @ Celtics, 9 p.m. ET June 8

Game 4: Warriors @ Celtics, 9 p.m. ET June 10

Game 5: Celtics @ Warriors, 8 p.m. ET June 13 *

Game 6: Warriors @ Celtics, 9 p.m. ET June 16 *

Game 7: Celtics @ Warriors, 8 p.m. ET June 19 *

* = if necessary

