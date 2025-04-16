National Basketball Association
Nuggets vs. Clippers: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
Updated Apr. 17, 2025 10:13 a.m. ET
All eyes will be on the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers when they clash in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Before they tip off in the postseason, let’s reflect on their previous meetings to see what might be in store.
How many times have the Nuggets played the Clippers?
The Denver Nuggets have played the Los Angeles Clippers a total of 4 times this season. The series is tied at 2-2.
Nuggets vs. Clippers History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 10/26/2024: Clippers 109, Nuggets 104
- 12/1/2024: Clippers 126, Nuggets 122
- 12/13/2024: Nuggets 120, Clippers 98
- 1/8/2025: Nuggets 126, Clippers 103
When do the Nuggets and Clippers next play each other?
The Nuggets and Clippers will face off again on April 19, 2025, in the NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Nuggets-Clippers playoff series:
(4) Denver Nuggets vs. (5) Los Angeles Clippers
- Game 1: Saturday, April 19 at Denver - 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 2: Monday, April 21 at Denver - 10 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Thursday, April 24 at Los Angeles - TBA (NBATV)
- Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at Los Angeles - 6 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 5*: Tuesday, April 29 at Denver - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
- Game 6*: Thursday, May 1 at Los Angeles - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
- Game 7*: Saturday, May 3 at Denver - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
*if needed
