Nuggets vs. Clippers: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season

Updated Apr. 17, 2025 10:13 a.m. ET

All eyes will be on the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers when they clash in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Before they tip off in the postseason, let’s reflect on their previous meetings to see what might be in store.

How many times have the Nuggets played the Clippers?

The Denver Nuggets have played the Los Angeles Clippers a total of 4 times this season. The series is tied at 2-2.

Nuggets vs. Clippers History (2024-25 Regular Season)

Clippers, Warriors are the biggest threats to Lakers in first round | First Things First

When do the Nuggets and Clippers next play each other?

The Nuggets and Clippers will face off again on April 19, 2025, in the NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals. 

Nuggets vs. Clippers Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Nuggets-Clippers playoff series:

(4) Denver Nuggets vs. (5) Los Angeles Clippers

*if needed

