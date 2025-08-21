National Basketball Association
Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Headline Top 10 Ranked Players in NBA 2K26
Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Headline Top 10 Ranked Players in NBA 2K26

Published Aug. 21, 2025 12:40 p.m. ET

NBA 2K26 will be released on Sept. 5, with pre-orders having begun on July 9 and early access attainable on Aug. 29. That said, the top-rated players were unveiled by NBA 2K's X handle on Thursday morning.

Here are the top-10 ranked players in NBA 2K26.

PPG = Points per game
RPG = Rebounds per game
APG = Assists per game
SPG = Steals per game
BPH = Blocks per game

10. Kevin DurantHouston Rockets (93)

2024-25 stats: 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.2 BPG
Career accolades: One-time MVP, 11-time All-NBA, four-time scoring champion, two-time NBA champion

9. Victor WembanyamaSan Antonio Spurs (94)

2024-25 stats: 24.3 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.8 BPG
Career accolades: One-time All-Star, one-time All-Defensive

8. Jayson TatumBoston Celtics (94)

2024-25 stats: 26.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.1 SPG
Career accolades: Five-time All-NBA, one-time NBA champion

7. LeBron JamesLos Angeles Lakers (94)

2024-25 stats: 24.4 PPG, 8.2 APG, 7.8 RPG, 1.0 SPG
Career accolades: Four-time MVP, six-time All-Defensive, 21-time All-NBA, one-time scoring champion, four-time NBA champion

6. Stephen CurryGolden State Warriors (94)

2024-25 stats: 24.5 PPG, 6.0 APG, 4.4 RPG, 1.1 SPG
Career accolades: Two-time MVP, 11-time All-NBA, two-time scoring champion, four-time NBA champion

5. Anthony EdwardsMinnesota Timberwolves (95)

2024-25 stats: 27.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.2 SPG
Career accolades: Two-time All-NBA

4. Luka Doncic – Los Angeles Lakers (95)

2024-25 stats: 28.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 7.7 APG, 1.8 SPG
Career accolades: Five-time All-NBA, one-time scoring champion

3. Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks (97)

2024-25 stats: 30.4 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.2 BPG
Career accolades: Two-time MVP, five-time All-Defensive, nine-time All-NBA, one-time NBA champion

2. Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOklahoma City Thunder (98)

2024-25 stats: 32.7 PPG, 6.4 APG, 5.0 RPG, 1.7 SPG, 1.0 BPG
Career accolades: One-time MVP, three-time All-NBA, one-time scoring champion, one-time NBA champion

1. Nikola JokicDenver Nuggets (98)

2024-25 stats: 29.6 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 10.2 APG, 1.8 SPG
Career accolades: Three-time MVP, seven-time All-NBA, one-time NBA champion

