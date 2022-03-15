National Basketball Association Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid battling for big man supremacy 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Monday night's NBA slate was headlined by a matchup between two MVP favorites in Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić.

The Philadelphia 76ers played host to the Denver Nuggets, with not only a chance to notch a win over one of the NBA's elite teams, but also to help Embiid's case toward winning his first NBA MVP award.

That plan didn't go according to script, as the Nuggets took down the Sixers 114-110. Per usual, Jokić stuffed the stat sheet, recording 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals, while Embiid scored 34 points, snagged nine rebounds, dished out four assists and recorded two blocks.

Did Monday night's result prove that Jokić is the better player between the two? Skip Bayless isn't sold.

"If I had to defend Joel Embiid, he would always scare me a little more than Jokić does," Bayless said on "Undisputed."

"Joel is a force on both ends of the floor. He is more physical than Joker is. He's just scarier. He's bigger, he's stronger, he's more powerful."

Skip Bayless shares who he prefers, Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokić, when it comes to the debate for the NBA's best center.

Embiid is averaging more points than Jokić this season, holding a 29.9 PPG average, while Jokić is at 26 PPG.

But Jokić averages more rebounds (13.8) and assists (8.1) than Embiid, who is still in the top 10 in rebounds (11.3), but trails significantly in assists (4.3). Jokić's well-rounded offensive game is the reason Shannon Sharpe would give the edge to Denver's big man when deciding who is better between the two.

"He's looking like a big Magic [Johnson] out there," Sharpe said of Jokić. " … They got the same record. Jokić is doing this without Jamal Murray and without Michael Porter Jr. … I love Joel Embiid, but if I had a choice, I'm gonna take Nikola Jokić. Because offensively, there's nothing he cannot do. He's asked to do more."

Picking between the two ultimately comes down to preference, but one thing is clear: There is a resurgence of the big man in the NBA, with Embiid and Jokić squarely at the forefront.

