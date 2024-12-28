National Basketball Association
NBA suspends 3 players for their roles in Mavericks-Suns fight
Published Dec. 28, 2024

The NBA suspended Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall for four games and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic for three games for their roles in an on-court fight during Friday night's game.

Dallas forward P.J. Washington was suspended one game. All of the suspensions handed down Saturday are without pay.

Nurkic was called for an offensive foul while being guarded by Daniel Gafford with 9:02 left in the third quarter before the altercation quickly escalated. Nurkic confronted Marshall before taking an open-handed swing at his head and then Marshall responded with a punch. Washington quickly shoved Nurkic to the ground before the teams were separated.

The NBA said that Marshall "attempted to further engage Nurkic in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms."

All three were ejected from the game. The Mavericks went on to win 98-89.

"Just protecting each other — that's what that was," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said after the game. "Emotions can get high, so our guys protect one another. We talk about it and it was displayed tonight."

Marshall and Washington will be out for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers. Nurkic's suspension also begins Saturday when the Suns face the Warriors.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

