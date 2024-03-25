National Basketball Association
NBA opens investigation into Raptors' Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations
National Basketball Association

NBA opens investigation into Raptors' Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations

Updated Mar. 25, 2024 8:55 p.m. ET

The NBA has opened an investigation into Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations, a person with knowledge of the probe told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because neither the league nor the Raptors had revealed the issue publicly.

ESPN first reported the investigation, which it said included Porter's performance in games on Jan. 26 and March 20. In both games, Porter played briefly before leaving, citing injury or illness; he played 4 minutes and 24 seconds against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first of those games, then played 2:43 against Sacramento in the second game.

In both cases, he did not come close to hitting the prop-wager lines for points, rebounds and 3-pointers that bettors could play. ESPN said the props surrounding Porter for the Clippers game were 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists; he finished with no points, three rebounds and one assist. For the Kings game, they were around 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds; Porter finished that game with no points and two rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Porter was away from the Raptors for Monday's home game against Brooklyn, citing personal reasons. He also was out for Saturday's loss at Washington, again for personal reasons. His locker was empty ahead of Monday's game against the Nets, although his nameplate was still in place.

The 24-year-old Porter, the brother of Denver forward Michael Porter, is averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 games, including five starts. The 6-foot-10 Porter also played in 11 games for Memphis in the 2020-21 season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Toronto Raptors
Jontay Porter
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings

2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes