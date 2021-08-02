National Basketball Association Will Milwaukee's success give smaller markets a shot at big-name free agents? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

After winning his first NBA championship, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo took the celebratory cigar out of his mouth and reflected on his journey.

It was an unusual one in which a mega-superstar chose to remain in a small market instead of jetting in free agency to a big city on the coast.

"It's easy to go somewhere and win a championship with somebody else," he said. "I could go to a super team and just do my part and win a championship. But this is the hard way to do it."

Antetokounmpo's decision to stay in a small market might alter how other players approach free agency, which begins Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

"Seeing a small-market team like Milwaukee win, it definitely will change some perceptions of players," an NBA scout told FOX Sports. "Especially the younger guys that come into the league, that haven't been in the league. It'll give them a chance to see, 'Hey, it's OK to be in these towns.'"

This year's NBA Finals between the Bucks and the Phoenix Suns featured two small-to-mid-market teams for the first time since 2007 when the San Antonio Spurs played the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Even though the Finals didn't feature the flashy Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets showdown that many anticipated at the top of the season, the series was filled with incredible energy that hadn't been felt in the championship round for quite some time. The noise level inside Footprint Center in Phoenix reached piercingly loud volumes. And images of 65,000 people gathered outside of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee during Game 6 were stunning.

It definitely raised excitement around small markets, which seem to always be overlooked this time of year.

Heading into free agency, some of the biggest names include San Antonio's DeMar DeRozan, LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Phoenix's Chris Paul, Toronto's Kyle Lowry, Portland's Carmelo Anthony, New Orleans' Lonzo Ball and Utah's Mike Conley.

There are so many factors that play into the decisions a player makes and whether a small-market team could have a chance to compete with a big-market competitor. These factors include salary, family considerations, and whether a team has a shot at winning a title.

Big-market teams usually have more appeal to stars because of increased exposure and potentially more lucrative endorsement deals, but Antetokounmpo's success was a resounding reminder that remaining in a small market can be advantageous.

For one thing, Antetokounmpo will never have a super-team asterisk next to his title.

That's something LeBron James dealt with when he left Cleveland for Miami in free agency in 2010 to team up with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. Kevin Durant similarly was highly criticized for leaving Oklahoma City in 2016 to join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in Golden State.

Even after they won championships, their legacies were called into question. Critics wondered if they could've won on their own without being flanked by other stars. Of course, James went on to silence his doubters by returning to Cleveland in 2014 and leading the franchise to its first title two years later.

Antetokounmpo, who signed a super-max five-year contract extension worth $228 million with Milwaukee in December, has never had to deal with people poking holes at his accomplishments.

He arrived in Milwaukee as a skinny 19-year-old selected as the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. And he made it clear that he never wanted to leave.

"I think it's always been about being loyal and repaying the people who essentially gave him an opportunity," an NBA scout said. "That's what I see from an outside-looking-in perspective. That's why I think he's unique. I don't think there will ever be a complete change where small markets will be consistently pulling in big-time free agents."

There are some reasons why a player would prefer to play in a small market, however.

There's less media coverage, so players are potentially under less scrutiny. They can control their brand through social media more than players who are constantly under the spotlight. They also may enjoy more anonymity in public settings, not constantly followed by reporters, paparazzi and fans.

According to the scout, there are distinct pros and cons to both markets.

"If [the player] likes to be able to do things without people hounding you, then [a small market] is for you," he said. "But then there are others that love it. They really want the attention; they want to have a voice and have their comments out there. It just depends on the individual."

Most free agents choose bigger markets.

Look at recent history. Leonard left Toronto for the Clippers. Durant and Kyrie Irving chose Brooklyn. Kemba Walker moved on from Charlotte to Boston. Anthony Davis wanted out of New Orleans and landed on the Lakers. And, of course, Russell Westbrook recently joined LeBron and Davis in LA.

"People still prefer the big markets, especially the younger, single guys or the guys who aren't married," the scout said. "There's more things to do in normal times."

But as the crazy and tumultuous period of free agency begins, it's impossible not to think about Antetokounmpo sitting on that podium.

His path may not be for everyone.

But he showed everyone what's possible.

He chose to remain in a small market, and the pride he felt after winning the franchise's first championship in 50 years was palpable.

Perhaps it might even inspire others.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She has previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @melissarohlin.

