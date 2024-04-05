National Basketball Association NBA fines 76ers for violating injury reporting rules in Joel Embiid's return Published Apr. 5, 2024 4:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 on Friday for violating injury reporting rules by initially listing Joel Embiid as out in a game he later played in.

Embiid returned from a 29-game absence after left knee surgery Tuesday night, leading the 76ers to a 109-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The fine came after the 76ers had listed him as being out in the initial injury report. He was upgraded to questionable by late afternoon.

Teams are required to list the status of a player whose participation may be affected by injury by 5 p.m. local time the day before a game, unless they are on a back-to-back game stretch. The injury report is then updated throughout the course of the day.

The league said it took into account the 76ers' history of fines for violating the injury reporting rules. The Sixers had been penalized $75,000 on Feb. 1 for not accurately including Embiid on their report in a timely manner for a game against Denver on Jan. 27, just before the reigning MVP sustained a torn meniscus that required surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Philadelphia 76ers

share