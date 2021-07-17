National Basketball Association NBA Finals: Top moments from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the series knotted up, a victory Saturday is crucial as the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns fight for the upper hand on the road to becoming NBA champions.

The Milwaukee Bucks — hot off a pivotal Game 4 win in front of their home crowd that evened the series 2-2 — are looking to defeat the Phoenix Suns once again and take a series lead for the first time in these NBA Finals.

Despite Devin Booker 's 42-point performance Wednesday, Phoenix didn't have any answers for the stellar offensive showing from Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 4.

Do the Suns have what it takes to reclaim their series lead with a victory Saturday, or will the Bucks go on to win three straight?

Here are the top moments from Game 5.

It was a star-studded event Saturday in Phoenix.

In the first quarter, Jae Crowder got things going early for the Suns, as he shot 3-for-3 right out of the gate to build some momentum.

The Suns went on a 10-0 run midway through the first, ending with a huge dunk from Booker on Antetokounmpo. It was called back, but the crowd was so loud that neither star knew the play was dead.

Booker was the star of the first quarter, scoring 11 points and adding two steals to help build an early lead for the Suns. It's safe to say Phoenix brought the heat, with a 23-7 run to take a commanding 16-point lead headed into the second quarter.

But the Bucks were not going to lie down that easily.

Milwaukee came back in a big way in the second quarter, thanks to Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez , who led the team on a 16-3 run that decimated the Suns' double-digit lead.

Midway through the second, Pat Connaughton sunk a picture-perfect, 28-foot 3-pointer to knot things up at 42, and a few minutes later, Bobby Portis hit another 3 to give Milwaukee its first lead since 10:19 in the first.

Portis continued to fight to keep the Bucks ahead, hustling for every basket as halftime approached.

Although Milwaukee built a lead, Antetokounmpo didn't factor into it much.

The Bucks' superstar appeared gassed on the court, despite playing only half of the second quarter, entering at the 6:14 mark. He added a mere four points in the frame.

Instead, it was Holiday who led all scorers with 18 points for the Bucks, including 14 points and seven assists in the second quarter.

With his two assists in the second, Chris Paul moved into seventh on the NBA playoffs assists leaderboard, passing Hall of Famers Larry Bird and Steve Nash.

