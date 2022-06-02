National Basketball Association NBA Finals 2022 odds: Three Finals MVP long shot bets to make now 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Sam Panayotovich

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

As the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics prepare to duke it out in the 2022 NBA Finals, it’s clear that future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry and rising superstar Jayson Tatum are the best players on the floor.

They score the most points, their player props are sky-high and they generate tons of wagering interest from American sports bettors.

It should be no surprise that FOX Bet is dealing Curry (+100) and Tatum (+175) with the shortest odds to win NBA Finals MVP. So a $10 bet on Curry pays out $20, and the same bet on Tatum nets you $27.50.

Yawn.

Sure, odds are good that Curry gets the hardware if Golden State wins and Tatum brings the trophy back to Boston if the C’s take care of business, but those wagers are so boring it hurts. And there’s some serious value the deeper you dive down the betting sheet.

Here are three longer shots to consider for Finals MVP, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet:

Klay Thompson: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

I can’t believe Thompson has longer odds than first-time Finalist Jaylen Brown. Thompson will get plenty of opportunities to score from behind the arc with the way the Celtics will load up on Curry. Thompson is no stranger to the big stage and let’s not forget that he holds the record for most three-pointers made in a game (14). If Playoff Klay shows up, watch out. Two shooting outbursts in a five-game series could be enough to secure the hardware.

Andrew Wiggins: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

You would think the 6-foot-7 winger would be the perfect person to guard Tatum for most of the series. His athleticism, size and 7-foot wingspan should make life difficult for Boston’s best player. Wiggins has cemented himself in the Andre Iguodala role — Iggy won the award in 2015 — and if he can fill the stat sheet while stifling the other team’s best player, he’ll have a shot.

Marcus Smart: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

It’s unlikely that anybody stops Curry, but Smart is the only one that can contain him. His ankle injury was an issue in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the extra rest after Sunday’s Game 7 victory should help immensely. If Boston wins the title and Smart holds Curry to under 20 points per game, it’ll be difficult for voters to ignore his brilliance. And it’s not like Smart is scared to shoot the rock either, with 13.3 attempts per game this postseason.

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot

&amp;nbsp;

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.