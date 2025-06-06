National Basketball Association NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: Expansion 'will be on the agenda' in July Published Jun. 6, 2025 11:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is a board of governors meeting in Las Vegas next month, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver thinks it's likely that those owners will decide at that time whether or not to take the next official step toward expanding the league in the coming years.

Officially exploring the notion of adding teams seems likely.

"It will be on the agenda to take the temperature of the room," Silver said Thursday night in his annual news conference before Game 1 of the finals. "We have committees that are already talking about it, but my sense is at that meeting they’re going to give direction to me and my colleagues at the league office that we should continue to explore."

That does not mean it will definitely happen, even though there are certain markets — Seattle and Las Vegas among them — that are known to want NBA teams.

"I’d say the current sense is we should be exploring it," Silver said. "I don’t think it’s automatic."

Silver said he and the league office have gotten numerous calls from groups about potential expansion, with the standard response — until now — being that the NBA appreciates the interest but isn't ready for any real talks.

That's what will likely change, with the plan — if the owners give the go-ahead — set to include engagement with outside advisors evaluating market opportunities, media opportunities and other factors.

Speaking on the topic of next year’s All-Star Game for a second straight day, Silver said he hasn’t given up on finding a formula that works.

Silver revealed in an interview on FS1 on Wednesday that a U.S. vs. the world game is possible in some form for next year’s All-Star Game, which will be aired in mid-February on NBC — smack in the middle of the Winter Olympics, also on NBC. So, the U.S. vs. World theme would fit perfectly with Olympic coverage.

"I think we're on to something," Silver said.

The idea — U.S. vs. World — has been bandied about for months, and top international players like San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo have said they would be intrigued by such an idea.

"We are looking at something that brings an international flavor into All-Star competition," Silver said. "We’re still experimenting internally with different formats and talking with the players’ association about that. I don’t think straight-up U.S. vs. World makes sense, but that’s not what they did in the NHL either."

Silver was referring to the 4 Nations Face-off, which was a smashing success during a stoppage during the NHL season this past February.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

