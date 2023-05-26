National Basketball Association
Michael Jordan's 'Dream Team' jersey auctioned for $3 million
National Basketball Association

Michael Jordan's 'Dream Team' jersey auctioned for $3 million

Updated May. 26, 2023 4:32 p.m. ET

Former Utah Jazz star Karl Malone recently captured attention by auctioning off 24 valuable pieces of memorabilia from the renowned 1992 Summer Olympics "Dream Team."

The auction, carried out in collaboration with the collectibles marketplace Goldin, was highlighted by one item in particular according to ESPN: Michael Jordan's white No. 9 jersey. This particular jersey, worn by Jordan during the Dream Team's impressive 127-76 triumph over Lithuania in the semifinals, fetched an astonishing $3,003,000.

Notably, this sale established a new record for any game-used Olympic item associated with Jordan. Equally sought-after were Jordan's game-worn sneakers from the 1992 Tournament of the Americas, the pre-Olympics event where the Dream Team initially showcased its extraordinary talent. The sneakers commanded $420,000.

Larry Bird's jersey, also from the semifinal against Lithuania, sold for $360,000, while a pair of Bird game-used sneakers sold for $91,200 — records for a Bird jersey and sneakers, according to ESPN.

Beyond providing collectors and enthusiasts with an opportunity to possess a piece of basketball history, the auction underscored the enduring legacy and fascination surrounding the Dream Team.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: LSU player faints during White House ceremony honoring title

LSU player faints during White House ceremony honoring title

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes