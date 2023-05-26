National Basketball Association Michael Jordan's 'Dream Team' jersey auctioned for $3 million Updated May. 26, 2023 4:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Former Utah Jazz star Karl Malone recently captured attention by auctioning off 24 valuable pieces of memorabilia from the renowned 1992 Summer Olympics "Dream Team."

The auction, carried out in collaboration with the collectibles marketplace Goldin, was highlighted by one item in particular according to ESPN: Michael Jordan's white No. 9 jersey. This particular jersey, worn by Jordan during the Dream Team's impressive 127-76 triumph over Lithuania in the semifinals, fetched an astonishing $3,003,000.

Notably, this sale established a new record for any game-used Olympic item associated with Jordan. Equally sought-after were Jordan's game-worn sneakers from the 1992 Tournament of the Americas, the pre-Olympics event where the Dream Team initially showcased its extraordinary talent. The sneakers commanded $420,000.

Larry Bird's jersey, also from the semifinal against Lithuania, sold for $360,000, while a pair of Bird game-used sneakers sold for $91,200 — records for a Bird jersey and sneakers, according to ESPN.

Beyond providing collectors and enthusiasts with an opportunity to possess a piece of basketball history, the auction underscored the enduring legacy and fascination surrounding the Dream Team.

