Men’s Final Four: Villanova-Kansas, UNC-Duke top moments

It's Final Four time in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, with two powerhouse matchups taking place on Saturday.

Tipping things off, top-seeded Kansas is taking on No. 2 Villanova, followed by No. 8 North Carolina — the only school to have reached the Final Four in nine consecutive decades — facing No. 2 Duke (8:49 p.m. ET).

This is the first time in NCAA Tournament history that every program in the Final Four has already won at least three national championships — Kansas, Villanova, UNC and Duke have 17 between them.

Here are the top moments from Saturday's Final Four games.

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas

Kansas strikes first

Ochai Agbaji drained a pair of 3-point jumpers early in the opening half to help get the Jayhawks off and running in New Orleans.

Reeling it in

Collin Gillespie came up with a clutch shot from deep to get 'Nova in the swing of things.

Oh my, Ochai!

The Jayhawks guard was on fire to start the game, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from distance for 12 points.

Stayin' alive

Villanova's Caleb Daniels came up with a tough and-one to keep the Wildcats in it.

Pulling away early

Remy Martin sunk a huge 3-pointer, bringing Kansas to 7-for-10 from deep and giving the Jayhawks an 18-point lead.

The KU Show

After a dominating first-half performance, Kansas held a 40-29 edge at halftime.

Kansas is 14-0 in the NCAA Tournament since 2015 when leading at the break.

Agbaji can't miss

In the second half, the Jayhawks picked up right where they left off.

Down, not out

The Wildcats answered with an 8-0 run. Just like that, it was an eight-point game, 50-42.

Too strong

Kansas forward David McCormack came up with a clutch tip to extend the Jayhawks' lead.

Throwing down the hammer

McCormack followed that up with a monster dunk at the midway mark of the second half to keep the momentum on Kansas' side.

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke (8:49 p.m. ET)

