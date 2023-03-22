Luka Dončić upgraded to probable for Mavericks-Warriors after 5-game absence
The Dallas Mavericks are getting a big boost as they enter the homestretch of the regular season and seek a playoff berth.
Luka Dončić has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors, making it likely that he returns to the lineup. The Mavericks' star guard has missed the previous five games due to a left thigh strain.
Dončić's return to the lineup comes at a pivotal point for the Mavericks. At 36-36, they sit in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. While they're only a game back of the Warriors for sixth place, which would help them avoid the play-in tournament, they're also just a game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers, who are the first team on the outside looking in at the play-in teams.
Dončić is second in the league in scoring this season, scoring 33 points per game, and has added 8.6 rebounds and eight assists per game. Despite Dončić's dominance though, the first handful of games with his new co-star, Kyrie Irving, hasn't gone too well. They're 4-6 in the 10 games they've played together so far.
Still, Dončić's return is welcome news to Dallas. The Mavericks have gone 5-10 without Dončić this season and went 2-3 in this recent stretch without him.
Some of the teams around the Mavericks in the standings are getting some key players back from injury, too. Karl-Anthony Towns is set to return for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are a half-game back of the Mavericks in the standings, after missing the last 51 games. LeBron James' right foot tendon injury will also be reevaluated sometime this week.
Irving remains questionable for Wednesday's tilt, which is a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals.
Read more:
- 2022-23 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds
- 2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Can Giannis surpass Embiid, Jokic?
- Klay Thompson counts rings out to trash-talking Dillon Brooks in Warriors' loss
- Former LeBron James teammate: ‘Nobody fears Bron’
- Clippers' Paul George could miss time with leg injury
- UConn is starting to look like UConn again
- NCAA Women's bracket: Top matchups, Final Four picks, more
- Mattress Mack can win $35 million if Houston wins it all
- NFL free agency grades: Every major signing for every team
- Trea Turner's grand slam powers Team USA into WBC semis
- World Baseball Classic odds: How to bet, expert picks, more
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- College football rankings: Our top 25, spring football edition
- Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ two title teams, dies at 802022-23 NBA MVP Race: Can Giannis surpass Embiid, Jokic?'Our Captain': Knicks, NBA world react to death of Willis Reed
- 2022-23 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seedsFormer LeBron James teammate: 'Nobody fears Bron'Magic Johnson reportedly joins Commanders ownership bid
- Booker leads Phoenix against Los Angeles after 46-point gameJa Morant expected to rejoin Grizzlies with NBA suspension over'We thought it was over': Clippers' plane reportedly struck by lightning in February
- Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ two title teams, dies at 802022-23 NBA MVP Race: Can Giannis surpass Embiid, Jokic?'Our Captain': Knicks, NBA world react to death of Willis Reed
- 2022-23 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seedsFormer LeBron James teammate: 'Nobody fears Bron'Magic Johnson reportedly joins Commanders ownership bid
- Booker leads Phoenix against Los Angeles after 46-point gameJa Morant expected to rejoin Grizzlies with NBA suspension over'We thought it was over': Clippers' plane reportedly struck by lightning in February