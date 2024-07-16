JJ Redick reportedly hires Lindsey Harding as Lakers' first-ever female assistant coach
Lindsey Harding is joining JJ Redick's coaching staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, per multiple reports.
The Lakers haven't yet publicly announced Redick's assistant coach hires, which also include former NBA head coaches Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks. Harding will be the 17-time NBA champion team's first female assistant coach.
The 40-year-old Harding was the G League's coach of the year last season with the Stockton Kings, becoming the first woman to win the award. The former No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick previously was an assistant coach, a player development coach and a scout for the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.
Harding and Redick have been close since both collegiate stars played at Duke over the same four-year span. Harding was the Naismith College Player of the Year in 2007 before she embarked on a nine-year WNBA playing career, including two seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Harding's Stockton Kings went 24-10 and reached the G League's conference finals last season.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
