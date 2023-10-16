National Basketball Association LeBron James goes full sports dad mode at daughter's volleyball game Published Oct. 16, 2023 4:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA preseason is in full swing as LeBron James hopes to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to another title in the basketball legend's 21st season in the league. But he's also still relishing his sports dad era.

LeBron has previously coached both of his sons, Lebron "Bronny" Jr. and Bryce on the youth basketball circuit, and is eagerly anticipating the former's college basketball debut at USC as Bronny completes his recovery from a cardiac arrest suffered over the summer. But it was his youngest child, 8-year-old daughter Zhuri, who James supported at a volleyball game over the weekend.

In a hilarious video posted to LeBron's Instagram, the four-time NBA champion can be heard yelling, "Let's Go Munchkin!" at Zhuri, only for his daughter to turn at him and glare at him with a "Dad, you're embarrassing me" level of disgust, evocative of the type of look her father often has when he's frustrated on the court in a big game.

Zhuri's dad and the Lakers will begin a season with championship hopes in Denver against the team that knocked them out in the Western Conference Finals as the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets hang their first ever title banner on Oct. 24.

