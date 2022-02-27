National Basketball Association Did LeBron James' absence lead to demise of dunk contest? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Obi Toppin’s dunk contest-winning slam received lukewarm applause from the Cleveland crowd. It was labeled as "kinda cool" by the commentary team.

And it seemed to serve as evidence for the event's dwindling entertainment value.

The star power of Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins, the high-flying pageantry of Dwight Howard, and the captivating sagas between Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine have become relics, replaced this season by a run-off between Toppin and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The day after it was completed, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called the 2022 contest "a national atrocity."

With the event losing appeal and in desperate need of star power, one notable and continued absence has corresponded with that downward trajectory: LeBron James.

James has never competed in the dunking spectacular during his 19-year career. And on the "Skip Bayless Show" Thursday afternoon, Bayless asserted that LeBron’s no-shows have contributed to the contest’s dimming luster.

"I believe the beginning of the end of the dunk contest as we knew and loved it — I used to live for it — happened in LeBron’s first three or four years when he continued to refuse to participate in the dunk contest."

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest once drew the league’s elite athletes and top performers. Nearly every great wing player — Jordan, Wilkins, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, and many more — has taken part in the spectacle at least once.

As such, Bayless argues that James’ refusal to test his touted athleticism should be factored into his status among the best players of all time.

"This is yet another reason LeBron is disqualified from yet another GOAT debate," Bayless said. "Michael Jordan participated in three dunk contests, the great Dominique Wilkins — the Human Highlight Reel — did four dunk contests. Clyde Drexler did five. Dwight Howard did four, Paul George did two, Kobe did his one. And LeBron did his none."

James addressed his dunk contest absences in 2012 during an interview with FOX Sports Florida, noting that he had plans to compete for a dunk contest crown in several seasons, but he entered All-Star Weekend "banged up a few times" and opted not to risk injury.

Additionally, many have argued that LeBron’s overpowering, rim-rattling dunks wouldn’t translate well to a dunk contest format that rewards creativity, finesse and ornateness. But Bayless doesn’t buy this framework, saying that LeBron had the physical attributes and rapport with the league to dominate the contest.

"[LeBron's] a highlight dunker, even now," Bayless said. "Even now, does he not bring down the house with his breakaway, tomahawk dunks? LeBron, at age 20 or 21 or 22, he would have run away with the dunk contest.

"My theory has been the same about his free-throw shooting," Bayless added. "He fears standing there alone at the free-throw line, with the world watching him, hands shaking. It’s just not what he’s made of. And I think the dunk contest followed similar lines because it’s scary out there."

Normally, it's James putting dread in opponents. But even the scariest of men, as Bayless tells it, have their own fears.

