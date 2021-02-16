National Basketball Association
LeBron James, Aaron Donald top Colin Cowherd's list of L.A. athletes

5 hours ago

There's no shortage of star power in Los Angeles, including that of the athletic variety.

With Matthew Stafford set to join the Los Angeles Rams and Trevor Bauer signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, this winter has seen a few more big-name transplants make the jump to the West Coast. 

Their addition to the Los Angeles sports scene had Colin Cowherd pondering the question: In a city replete with star power, which players get top billing?

Here are Cowherd's 10 best athletes currently in Los Angeles, based on "talent, plus production, plus star power." 

10. Justin Herbert, quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

Accolades: 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Cowherd's take: "Destroyed every rookie quarterback passing record of all time. What's most remarkable? The Chargers' biggest weakness: their offensive line."

9. Trevor Bauer, pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers

Accolades: 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner, 2018 All-Star

Cowherd's take: "Last year, Cy Young winner. Last year, National League ERA leader. Struck out 100 batters in 73 innings. Was virtually unhittable at times last year."

8. Joey Bosa, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers

Accolades: 2019 first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl (2017, 2019, 2020)

Cowherd's take: "Bosa averages 3.8 quarterback pressures per game, second in the NFL. He is what everybody wants outside of a quarterback: an elite pass-rusher."

7. Jalen Ramsey, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams

Accolades: First-team All-Pro (2017, 2020), Pro Bowl (2017-20)

Cowherd's take: "Best pure corner in the NFL. Hyper-physical. A passer rating of 73 is what rival quarterbacks had against the Rams."

6. Anthony Davis, forward, Los Angeles Lakers

Accolades: 2020 NBA champion, All-Star (2014-20)

Cowherd's take: "Is injured more, but he did average 25 [points] and 10 [rebounds] last year in the Finals."

5. Kawhi Leonard, forward, LA Clippers

Accolades: NBA champion (2014, 2019), All-Star (2016-17, 2019-20)

Cowherd's take: "He's arguably, after LeBron, the best get-a-bucket, get-a-stop player in the NBA."

4. Mike Trout, outfielder, Los Angeles Angels

Accolades: AL MVP (2014, 2016, 2019), All-Star (2012-19), 2012 Rookie of the Year

Cowherd's take: "He has finished in the top five in MVP voting in nine straight seasons. No other person has ever done that in the history of the sport."

3. Mookie Betts, outfielder, Los Angeles Dodgers

Accolades: World Series champion (2018, 2020), AL MVP (2018), All-Star (2016-19)

Cowherd's take: "Led baseball in WAR [wins above replacement], largely considered the baseball stat that says, 'hardest player to replace in the sport.'"

2. Aaron Donald, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Rams

Accolades: Defensive Player of the Year (2017-18, 2020), first-team All-Pro (2015-20), Pro Bowl (2014-20)

Cowherd's take: "Regarded as the best player in the league at his position."

1. LeBron James, forward, Los Angeles Lakers

Accolades: NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020), NBA MVP (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), All-Star (2005-20)

Cowherd's take: "Only player in league history to be named Finals MVP with three different franchises. Talent is amazing, production obviously, star power unrivaled."

To see Cowherd's full breakdown and Nos. 15 through 11, check out the video below!

Colin Cowherd ranks the best athletes in Los Angeles | THE HERD

