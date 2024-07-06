Lakers' Bronny James makes his NBA Summer League debut
Bronny James is making his NBA Summer League debut, and he is geared up to do so.
Oversized headphones on his ears and dressed in full Lakers gold as he geared up for his NBA Summer League debut, the rookie looked so much like his famous father it caused some people at Chase Center to do a double-take.
Even down to their familiar mannerisms and facial expressions.
At one point during his warmup routine, the 6-foot-2 guard stood with hands on hips in a strikingly similar position to one of his father, LeBron. Drafted by the Lakers with the 55th overall selection in the second round out of USC, Bronny James was set to play against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at the California Classic in the San Francisco arena home to the Golden State Warriors.
"It's for sure amplified the amount of pressure," Bronny James said this past week when formally introduced by the Lakers. "I've already seen it in (social) media and on the internet and stuff talking about (how) I might not deserve an opportunity. But I've been dealing with stuff like this for my whole life. It's nothing different. It's more amplified for sure, but I can get through it."
If all goes as planned, the 19-year-old James and his dad would become the first father-son pair to play in the NBA at the same time — and on the same team no less.
James signed a four-year contract that will pay him $7.9 million.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
