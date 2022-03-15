National Basketball Association Kyrie Irving drops 60 points in Brooklyn's win over Orlando 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NBA superstars are going supernova as of late — and one of the hottest hands in the league currently belongs to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

A week after scoring 50 points against the Charlotte Hornets on just 19 shot attempts, Irving outdid himself — and anybody else who has ever played for the Nets — by scoring a franchise-record 60 points against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Irving's 60-point explosion — with 41 of those points coming in the first half — comes one night after Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 points in a Minnesota win over the San Antonio Spurs, but it also signals how locked in Irving and his teammate Kevin Durant have been over the last week.

In their last four games, the Nets have seen either Irving or Durant top the 50-point plateau three times, with Durant scoring 53 points in a win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Irving made 20 of his 31 shot attempts, including eight of his 12 3-pointers. He also finished with six rebounds, four assists, four steals, a block and only one turnover in 35 minutes of action, as the Nets cruised to a 150-108 win over the Magic.

Irving's 41 points in the first half are the most points in a single half by any player since Devin Booker scored 51 points in the second half of his 70-point game in 2017.

Irving still has not been cleared to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but it appears he has not been negatively affected by the time off.

Irving's huge night turned his peers into his biggest fans, with plenty of NBA players and media members expressing awe in response to his latest performance.



