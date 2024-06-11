Kristaps Porzingis has tendon issue in left leg, hasn't been ruled out of Game 3
Kristaps Porzingis has a dislocated tendon in his left leg but hasn't been ruled out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals for the Boston Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks.
The team said Tuesday the injury to Porzingis occurred in the third quarter of Boston's 105-98 victory in Game 2 and was unrelated to the right calf strain that sidelined him for 10 consecutive playoff games.
The team called the injury rare and said Porzingis' availability was day-to-day. Boston takes a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 on Wednesday night in Dallas.
Porzingis hasn't played in Dallas in the 2 1/2 years since he was traded by the Mavericks to Washington. The 28-year-old joined the Celtics in a trade last summer.
The first game beyond the first round in Porzingis' career was Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and he jump-started the Celtics with 11 points and two blocks in the first quarter of the 107-89 win. He finished with 20 points, three blocks and six rebounds.
Reporting by the Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Jimmy Butler clarifies comment that seemed to hint at Lakers trade
2024 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Alex Sarr falls to No. 3, Zach Edey taken in top-10
Entering a pivotal Game 3, Kyrie Irving still hasn't shown up for the Mavericks
-
Why Dan Hurley chose to stay at UConn, and what's next for Huskies head coach
UConn's Dan Hurley reportedly to make decision on Lakers job on Monday
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
Luka Dončić makes shots, but Jayson Tatum's playmaking pushes Celtics to 2-0 lead
Lakers next head coach odds: Dan Hurley rejects Lakers' offer, odds in flux
2024 NBA Finals MVP odds: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown favored; Holiday third
-
Jimmy Butler clarifies comment that seemed to hint at Lakers trade
2024 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Alex Sarr falls to No. 3, Zach Edey taken in top-10
Entering a pivotal Game 3, Kyrie Irving still hasn't shown up for the Mavericks
-
Why Dan Hurley chose to stay at UConn, and what's next for Huskies head coach
UConn's Dan Hurley reportedly to make decision on Lakers job on Monday
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
Luka Dončić makes shots, but Jayson Tatum's playmaking pushes Celtics to 2-0 lead
Lakers next head coach odds: Dan Hurley rejects Lakers' offer, odds in flux
2024 NBA Finals MVP odds: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown favored; Holiday third