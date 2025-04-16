National Basketball Association
Knicks vs. Pistons: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
Updated Apr. 17, 2025 10:17 a.m. ET

Fans can anticipate a competitive series as the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons meet in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Let’s take a brief look at their history to see how their past encounters might shape the upcoming showdown.

How many times have the Knicks played the Pistons?

The New York Knicks have played the Detroit Pistons a total of 4 times this season. The Detroit Pistons lead the series 3-1.

Knicks vs. Pistons History (2024-25 Regular Season)

When do the Knicks and Pistons next play each other?

The Knicks and Pistons will face off again on April 19, 2025, in the NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. 

Knicks vs. Pistons Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Knicks-Pistons playoff series:

(3) New York Knicks vs. (6) Detroit Pistons

*if necessary

