Round 2? Mike Brown, Knicks talk once more about coaching vacancy
Updated Jun. 30, 2025 7:33 p.m. ET

The New York Knicks will interview two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown for a second time as they seek Tom Thibodeau's replacement, a person with knowledge of the details said Monday.

Brown's return this week will make him the first of the known candidates to get a second interview for the position that has been vacant for nearly a month.

Other candidates could also be asked to return, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the coaching search were to remain private. The Knicks have also talked with former Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins and assistants James Borrego of New Orleans and Micah Nori of Minnesota about the position.

Brown's second interview was first reported by the New York Post.

Brown led the Sacramento Kings to the playoffs in 2023, their first appearance since 2006, and was voted coach of the year. He went 107-88 there in 2 1/2 seasons before he was fired during this past season.

Brown also won the coaching award in 2009 with Cleveland and is 454-304 in his career.

Thibodeau was fired June 3 despite leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years. Like, Brown he also won NBA Coach of the Year honors with two teams.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

