Knicks' Jalen Brunson says he was heckled by his dad during All-Star 3-Point Contest
Knicks' Jalen Brunson says he was heckled by his dad during All-Star 3-Point Contest

Updated Feb. 23, 2024 11:41 a.m. ET

"You bum!"

While most NBA players are used to hearing hecklers shout obscenities at them while they play, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson got an earful from an unexpected source during his NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest debut — his own dad!

"I heard … some bald guy sitting behind the bench … ‘Yo, you effing bum!’ I was like, who just said that? … My dad," Brunson jokingly shared on Thursday with teammate Josh Hart on his "Roommates Show" podcast. 

The 27-year-old's father — Rick Brunson — played nine seasons in the NBA and is currently a member of the Knicks coaching staff. The "extra love," according to his son, was meant to motivate him to win his first 3-Point title … and, more importantly, the extra cash that came with it.

"He was like, with that bonus, we could have finished my basement," Brunson said with a chuckle. 

The former Villanova Wildcat was unfortunately eliminated in the first round of the competition after finishing with 24 points, behind four other competitors who had 26.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard went on to win the competition for the second year in a row.

Brunson, a first-time All-Star, is averaging 27.5 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game this season, while shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.

The Knicks currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. 

