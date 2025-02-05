National Basketball Association Kings keep making moves, reportedly acquire Jonas Valanciunas from Wizards Published Feb. 5, 2025 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Washington Wizards are trading center Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for forward Sidy Cissoko and two second-round draft picks, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Primarily coming off Washington's bench, Valanciunas is averaging 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in just 20.1 minutes per game this season.

Valanciunas, 32, is in the first season of a three-year, $30.3 million deal. Prior to this season, he spent three seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, two-plus seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and six-plus seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

Sacramento is making this trade just days after sending star guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls that saw the Kings acquire, most notably, Zach LaVine. Sacramento also acquired the outgoing Cissoko.

The Kings are 25-24, good for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

