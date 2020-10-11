LeBron James King Of The Finals 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

LeBron James knows what it's like to watch a team – not his, mind you, but a team – blow a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

So on Sunday, The King wasn't about to let an opportunity to seize his fourth championship slip by. Instead, LeBron turned in another all-time performance on his way to a fourth NBA Finals MVP.

With that achievement, LeBron James has truly entered rarefied air.

Not only is he now the only player in NBA history to win Finals MVP with three different teams, he is also the first player in the history of the four major U.S. sports to accomplish the feat.

To appreciate the gravity of this accomplishment, just consider that LeBron and teammate Danny Green have also become just the third and fourth players in NBA history to win a championship with three different teams, joining John Salley and Robert Horry.

In joining such exclusive company, LeBron (and Green, to a lesser extent) has become synonymous with winning – especially since he's the only superstar on that exclusive list.

Naturally, this latest performance by James will intensify the everlasting GOAT debate between him and Michael Jordan.

James now owns the second-most NBA Finals MVP awards of all time with four, breaking a tie with NBA legends Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson.

The only man he stills trails? His Airness, whose 6 NBA Finals MVP awards remain one of the most difficult records to reach in all of sports.

