Kevin Durant to miss third straight NBA All-Star Game with injury

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19 due to an MCL sprain, according to multiple reports. Durant was voted as a starter in January.

This marks the third consecutive time Durant has missed the All-Star Game because of an injury. Since joining the Nets in 2019, Durant hasn't played in an All-Star Game despite being voted the Eastern Conference captain in 2021 and 2022.

Durant isn't the only All-Star starter that won't suit up for All-Star Weekend. Durant's former teammate Steph Curry will also be sidelined with an injury when Team LeBron and Team Giannis go head-to-head at the Vivint Arena.

Replacements haven't been announced for Durant or Curry yet.

The 2023 NBA All-Star game will tip-off on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft their teams during a live pregame segment at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

