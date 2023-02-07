Kevin Durant to miss third straight NBA All-Star Game with injury
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19 due to an MCL sprain, according to multiple reports. Durant was voted as a starter in January.
This marks the third consecutive time Durant has missed the All-Star Game because of an injury. Since joining the Nets in 2019, Durant hasn't played in an All-Star Game despite being voted the Eastern Conference captain in 2021 and 2022.
[NBA All-Star Game 2023: Schedule, rosters and draft date]
Durant isn't the only All-Star starter that won't suit up for All-Star Weekend. Durant's former teammate Steph Curry will also be sidelined with an injury when Team LeBron and Team Giannis go head-to-head at the Vivint Arena.
Replacements haven't been announced for Durant or Curry yet.
The 2023 NBA All-Star game will tip-off on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft their teams during a live pregame segment at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.
