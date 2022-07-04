National Basketball Association Kevin Durant is officially 'best player on the planet,' Bayless says 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Apparently, Kevin Durant's trade request has only solidified Skip Bayless' argument that "Durantula" is the game's premier superstar.

"This strengthens my case that KD is by far ‘The Best Player on the Planet.’ The co-betting favorite is now the Phoenix Suns only because Durant put them at the top of his wishlist!"

Durant rocked the NBA world last week, requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets with four years left on his current contract and with Kyrie Irving opted in to the fourth year of his deal in Brooklyn.

Still, KD has asked out, and on Monday, Bayless looked at the stakes of a potential Durant trade, surmising that he is officially the best player in the league because of what his relocation will mean for the league.

"Wherever Kevin Durant goes, they're gonna be the favorite," Bayless said. "It's because he's the best player on the planet! It's because he averaged 30 a game in the 55 that he did play last year!"

Suns, Heat rumored to top Kevin Durant's wishlist after requesting trade

Bayless pointed out that six years ago Monday, Durant left Oklahoma City to join the Golden State Warriors, and immediately helped guide them to two back-to-back titles, after the Warriors lost to Cleveland in seven games weeks prior.

"Six years ago, on the Fourth of July, what happened? [The Warriors] got on a plane. They went completely across the country … to get down on bended knee and beg Kevin Durant, ‘Please come save us.’"

Durant would win back-to-back Finals MVPs with Golden State, and in three Bay Area playoff runs, Durant averaged 28.5 points, 29 points and 32.3 points, respectively.

"He took on the challenge, knowing full well he was going to go face LeBron, head-to-head, with Kyrie and with Kevin Love, for all the marbles. … He went and saved [Steph Curry's] legacy. Steph was going to lose again in the Finals to LeBron James without the best player on the planet."

